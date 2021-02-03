How is Cameron McGeehan getting on ever since his Barnsley exit?

Having spent the second half of last season out on loan with Portsmouth, last summer’s transfer window saw Cameron McGeehan complete a permanent transfer away from Barnsley.

The midfielder – who made 68 appearances and scored nine goals in all competitions after joining from Luton Town in the summer of 2017 – headed for pastures new in more than just a football sense, joining Oostende in Belgium on a three-year deal, the first time he has played regularly outside of England.

It seems however, as though that move to relatively unfamiliar surroundings has done little to hamper McGeehan when it comes to his attempts to make an impact for his new side.

Up until now, the 25-year-old has featured in 20 of his new side’s 25 league games this season, and he has made some useful contributions, scoring against two of Belgian football’s biggest names, in a 2-2 draw with Genk and 2-1 defeat to Anderlecht.

In total, McGeehan has scored on three occasions for Oostende, while he has also picked up six yellow cards so far, suggesting he is not afraid of putting himself about for his new club.

With those performances from McGeehan have helped the club to sixth in the current Belgian top-flight table, putting them in position to compete for a place in European football next season, it does seem as though the midfielder is taking advantage of the opportunity provided to him here.

But despite that focus on his new club, it appears as though McGeehan is still keeping an eye certain events at Barnsley, taking to Twitter last month to congratulate his former Norwich teammate Carlton Morris on completing a permanent move to the Tykes during the January transfer window.

With all that in mind, it does appear as though things are indeed going well for McGeehan right now, having arguably taken something of a risk with that move to unfamiliar territory, and with the opportunities that has, and still could, bring for him, he may well be glad that he did.