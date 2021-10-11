How is Callum Morton getting on away from West Brom?

After been handed over the reins at The Hawthorns earlier this year, West Brom manager Valerien Ismael opted to make some alterations to his squad in the summer transfer window.

As well as drafting in some fresh faces, the Frenchman also decided to part ways with a host of players.

One of the individuals who sealed a temporary exit from the Baggies in July was striker Callum Morton.

The 21-year-old was signed on a season-long loan deal by Fleetwood Town.

Here, we take a look at how the forward has been getting on in League One for his new side since making this particular switch…

Morton made his debut for Fleetwood in their 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth in August.

After failing to make a positive impact in the club’s clashes with Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln City, the forward helped his side secure victory over Cheltenham Town by providing an assist in this particular fixture.

Morton then netted a hat-trick in the EFL Trophy against Leicester City as the Cod Army sealed all three points in this group stage fixture.

The former Northampton Town loanee scored his first league goal for Fleetwood in their showdown with Rotherham United last month and backed up this particular display by finding the back of the net in the club’s clash with Sunderland.

However, since Fleetwood’s meeting with the Black Cats, Morton has been forced to watch on from the sidelines after picking up an injury.

The forward will be hoping to make his return to action for Simon Grayson’s side in the not too distant future as the club look to move up the League One standings by producing some positive performances at this level.

When you consider that Morton is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.90 in the third-tier, there is no reason why he cannot go on to have a profound impact on Fleetwood’s fortunes when he is fit enough to feature.