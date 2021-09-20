How is Callum Morton getting on after leaving West Brom on loan this summer?

West Brom have a very talented academy, with Callum Morton one of the most exciting youngsters contracted to the club right now.

The forward began to make a name for himself after a very impressive goalscoring run whilst on loan at Northampton in the 19/20 campaign, where he hit eight goals in 12 League Two games.

Such form meant playing at a higher level last season was inevitable, but injuries hindered Morton during his spell with Lincoln City.

Therefore, another loan was sorted this summer, with the 21-year-old back in the third tier, this time with Fleetwood. And, whilst Simon Grayson’s side have had a mixed start to the season, it’s fair to say that Morton is making a big impact.

After going in and out the team, Morton got his first goal in the league in the impressive win at Rotherham last week and he followed it up with another influential display against Sunderland last time out.

The attacker got Fleetwood’s first goal as they came from behind to draw with the Black Cats, and he also won the stoppage time penalty that ensured the side left with an unlikely point. That means Grayson’s men are now unbeaten in four and they will be looking up the table.

And, pleasingly for Albion, it appears as though Morton is finding his form and is becoming an increasingly important player for his temporary club.

Morton’s long-term aim is surely going to be to break into the XI at The Hawthorns and if he keeps up his recent productivity, those at West Brom will be taking notice.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False