How is Callum Harriott getting on ever since leaving Charlton Athletic?

Callum Harriott is currently unattached after leaving Colchester United this summer.

The 27-year-old suffered career threatening injuries at Reading who he joined from Charlton Athletic in August 2016. Harriott was a very precocious talent when he burst onto the scene in SE7 in the 2012/13 season and he went on to play 95 times for the Addicks before leaving to join the Royals following the clubs relegation to the third tier.

Harriott made 12 league appearances for Reading in 2016/17, none at all through an injury hit 2017/18 season and then 12 again in his final season at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in 2018/19. The Guyana international scored four and assisted two in just 29 appearances in three seasons that saw his career trajectory derailed.

Harriott showed his class in two campaigns in League Two that followed, with Colchester United, reaching the fourth tier play-offs in 2019/20. After the 27-year-old’s release from the U’s in the summer of 2021 he left the club with 19 goals and 20 assists in 87 outings in all competitions.

Only a true expert on Charlton Athletic will get these 27 Addicks’ quiz questions correct

1 of 27 How many points did Charlton Athletic amass in League One last season? 70 66 68 74

The 27-year-old demonstrated his ability is definitely above the fourth tier but getting back to Championship football may be an unrealistic ambition from here.

At 27 he still has plenty of time but not finding a club this summer leaves his playing career in limbo. Harriott has proved his fitness across the last two seasons and would be an attractive proposition for a side aspiring to gain promotion to the third tier or looking to consolidate their status there.