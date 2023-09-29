Following Leicester City's relegation from the Premier League, the club has undergone a quick transition under new head coach Enzo Maresca.

However, one aspect of dropping into the second tier which didn't come as a shock, is that a number of big name players would call time on their careers in the East Midlands and seek a new challenge at another club offering top level football instead of the arduous 46-game season in the Championship.

It was no surprise that the likes of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans would depart, as all possess reputations far higher than where Leicester currently find themselves.

Another man who left the King Power Stadium was Caglar Soyuncu, who joined La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid after the expiration of his contract, so Football League World have investigated how the Turkish centre-half has fared at the Wanda Metropolitano since his summer move.

How did Caglar Soyuncu perform during his time at Leicester City?

Soyuncu was signed on a long-term contract under the management of French boss Claude Puel in the summer of 2018, joining from Bundesliga side SC Freiburg for an estimated £19m fee.

Despite the fee, he would only feature in six Premier League games in his first season, but would then become a regular under Brendan Rodgers, as initially, Leicester looked to be one of the sides capable of breaking into the stereotypical 'big six', finishing fifth two seasons on the trot between 2019 and 2021.

Soyuncu was also named in the starting XI of the Leicester side that defeated Chelsea 1-0 in the 2021 FA Cup Final, and would continue as a regular the following season which included a success in the Community Shield against Manchester City.

However, in the club's relegation season last term, he would find himself starting just seven Premier League games, with the likes of Wout Faes, Jannik Vestegaard and even midfielder Daniel Amartey starting in front of him until Dean Smith's arrival late in the season.

After his five years in the East Midlands were up, it was no surprise to see his name among the departure list.

How has Soyuncu performed for Atletico Madrid so far?

The 27-year-old moved to the Spanish capital in July on a free transfer, yet again on a long-term deal until the summer of 2027.

After signing, he took to Instagram, stating he was "Happy and proud to join @atleticodemadrid. Looking forward to help my team and achieve our goals 💪"

So far this season, the 55-time Turkish international has only been utilised in two La Liga games by Diego Simeone, He made his debut for the club on August 14th in a 3-1 victory over Granada, making a 31-minute substitute cameo, as well as just 14 minutes off the bench in a 7-0 hammering of Rayo Vallecano just two weeks later.

It was revealed by FootballEspana that the defender would miss Atletico's Champions League Group Stage opener against Lazio, having not been in the squad for the match before against Valencia, and the subsequent Madrid Derby against Real Madrid, which Atletico went on to win 3-1.

He also captained his nation in a 4-2 defeat to Japan in the recent international break, but was replaced at half-time.