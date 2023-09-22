Hull City have been many people's shout for the winners of the transfer market - and the addition of Scott Twine is one huge reason as to why they've received that accolade.

The Swindon-born star had his breakthrough season for MK Dons in the 2021/22 season, and with the Buckinghamshire club failing to achieve promotion from League One despite his 20 goals in 45 games, the midfielder was always going to depart for pastures new.

Burnley were the team who came calling, and under Vincent Kompany, it seemed as though Twine would be a star in the Belgian's team. Yet injuries hampered his progress, and with promotion to the Premier League in which he scored three goals in the second half the season, Twine found it hard to garner game time. As a result, he's been given experience in the Championship so far this season at Hull - and it's a signing the club were waiting to make all summer. But just how is Twine getting on at the MKM Stadium?

How is Scott Twine faring so far at Hull City?

Twine's loan spell has seen him play in almost every minute possible for the Tigers since his arrival, making his debut at Burnley's bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers.

He's played across the midfield, featuring in a left-wing role to start off with before dropping into the hole, and even playing on the right against Leeds in midweek.

Twine hasn't yet registered a goal or assist, but that's not to say his performances have been bad. He maintains his place in a Tigers team that has added multitudes of attacking talent in the transfer window, and that itself is a good enough endorsement of his talents.

There has been, somewhat, a sense of disappointment in his set-pieces, given he was so prominent at doing so for MK Dons and even Burnley last season, with two of his three goals coming from free-kicks right on the edge of the box.

But for a player who is only just finding his feet in terms of Championship first-team football following just five starts for Kompany, it's worth remembering that he is still at a developmental stage in terms of second-tier experience.

Will Scott Twine be a good signing for Hull City?

There's no doubt that Twine will be a good signing for Hull. Despite not scoring or assisting yet, he's played with an increased sense of flair in his play, and midfielders shouldn't necessarily be judged solely on their output in terms of goals.

Twine has technical qualities that have seen him shine at Championship level in bursts already, and under Liam Rosenior, he is at a club that have a similar playing style to Vincent Kompany's Burnley - which will help with the teething process.

The next step for Twine will obviously be to increase his output, but at the same time, they've faced Coventry, Blackburn, Leicester and Leeds in four of his five games - not exactly the easiest start in the world for him to burst onto the scene.