Luke McNally has experienced a mixed loan stint at a struggling Stoke City side since his arrival in the summer from Burnley.

The Potters' low point of the season was hit at the weekend. Fans chanted "you're not fit to wear the shirt," in the middle of the match, and they angrily confronted summer signing Wouter Berger at the end of their 3-1 loss to Blackburn Rovers, at Ewood Park.

The Staffordshire outfit are currently in a bad position.

After what looked to be a promising summer window, they now find themselves only three points above the drop zone.

They can double that gap to the team who sits in 22nd - Queens Park Rangers - with a midweek win, but a loss would potentially see them fall into the bottom three.

They have players like Burnley loanee Luke McNally in their squad, who showed last season, when on loan with Coventry City, that he can play at this level

Luke McNally's season so far at Stoke City

For Stoke this season, he has the most clearances (4.3) and interceptions (1.5) per game, as well as 3.1 ball recoveries, and 1.8 tackles per game.

McNally is also only behind three players this season in the City squad for average Sofascore match rating.

His 6.99/10 is only bested by Berger, Sead Haksabanovic, and Ki-Jana Hoever.

Luke McNally's Stoke City Championship Stats, 2023-24 Season Games played 27 Starts 25 Goals 1 Assists 0 Clean sheets 8 Duels won (%) 64 Interceptions per game 1.5* Tackles per game 1.8 Ball recoveries per game 3.1 Clearances per game 4.3* Pass accuracy (%) 80 Stats Correct As Of February 13, 2024 - As Per Sofascore* Best at the club

All of these stats suggest that he's been one of the better players at the club this season, but they in-fact could be quite misleading.

These are some of the Stoke fans' reaction to the Irish defenders' performance against Blackburn Rovers this past weekend, where the Potters went down 3-1 to the out of form Lancashire side.

It is clear to see that recently, Stoke fans haven't been too impressed with the Irish defender, which is somewhat of a shock considering how good he was for Mark Robins at Coventry last season, but the Bet365 Stadium is evidently a different kind of environment to the CBS Arena.

Luke McNally needs to get back to Coventry form if he wants a spot at Burnley

McNally's parent club Burnley are one of the favourites to be relegated back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

They haven't been able to replicate their second-tier form from a season ago, and a return to that level is looking ominously close for Vincent Kompany's side.

If they do go down, then McNally could be very useful for them if he gets back to the levels that he reached for Coventry.

He helped the Sky Blues to get to the play-off final, so he is capable of playing in a team that's near the top end of the league.

Kompany has a clear way of playing - he wants his defenders to be good on the ball and able to pass through the lines to the midfield.

The 24-year-old's passing accuracy this season has only been 5% lower than Taylor Harwood-Bellis' was in the 22/23 campaign.

Being able to do that in a team that isn't extremely ball-dominant, like that Burnley team was, should give the Clarets a reason to consider his position when he comes back from Stoke.