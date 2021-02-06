How is Bryan Oviedo getting on ever since his Sunderland exit?

Loyalty is a quality that is hard to come by in football these days, but thankfully for Sunderland they’ve had a couple of players through the years who have had it by the bucket load.

The last few years have been turbulent at best as far as the Black Cats are concerned but one man certainly proved that he was ultimately committed to the cause.

Bryan Oviedo moved to England in 2012 when he joined Everton where he spent five years at Goodison Park before completing a move to the Stadium Of Light.

The Costa Rica international joined the Wearsiders in January 2017 as the club were battling for their lives in the Premier League.

Despite making 10 appearances for the club Oviedo suffered relegation with Sunderland that summer, before suffering the same fate again the next year as the club suffered a second successive relegation.

Plenty of players had jumped ship as the Wearsiders adapted to life in the third tier, but not Oviedo.

The left-back showed his commitment to the club by making 31 appearances in their first season in League One and played a key role in helping the club to the play-off final in 2019.

Keeping Oviedo was not financially viable for the club given their recent plight and so the decision was made by Sunderland to allow the defender to leave the club and join FC Copenhagen that summer.

In his first season with the Danish club the 30-year-old made 23 appearances – including featuring in the Champions League and Europa League qualifying rounds, before making eight appearances for the first team during the current campaign.