How is Britt Assombalonga getting on since leaving Middlesbrough?

Following their relegation to the Championship in 2017, Middlesbrough decided to send out a real signal of intent to the rest of the division by signing Britt Assombalonga for a club-record fee from Nottingham Forest.

Before sealing a move to the Riverside Stadium, the forward managed to find the back of the net on 30 occasions in the second-tier for Forest in 65 appearances.

During his debut season, Assombalonga scored 15 league goals for Middlesbrough.

In the following campaign, the forward provided 16 direct goal contributions as Boro once again missed out on promotion.

After falling out of favour at Middlesbrough, Assombalonga was allowed to leave the club in the closing stages of the 2020/21 campaign.

The forward opted to seal a move to Adana Demirspor last summer.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Assombalonga has been getting on following his departure from Middlesbrough…

Assombalonga made his debut for Adana Demirspor in August 2021 as his side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Fenerbahce.

The former Boro man scored his first goal for the Turkish outfit during their clash with Konyaspor and went on to produce some encouraging performances during his debut campaign.

In the 37 Super Lig appearances that he made for Adana Demirspor, Assombalonga managed to find the back of the net on 10 occasions whilst he also chipped in with two assists.

Adana Demirspor managed to secure a respectable ninth-place finish in Turkey’s top-flight division earlier this year and have made an encouraging start to the current campaign.

Assombalonga has drifted in and out of the club’s starting eleven in the opening stages of the 2022/23 season.

After featuring for his side in their clashes with Giresunspor, Sivasspor and Fenerbahce, the forward was left on the bench for their meetings with Umraniyespor and Trabzonspor.

Handed the chance to impress in Adana Demirspor’s showdown with Antalyaspor earlier this month, Assombalonga scored his first goal of the season in this fixture as the club secured a 3-0 victory.

The 29-year-old will be looking to back up this display by delivering the goods for his side in their clash with Galatasaray on Saturday.

