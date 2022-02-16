How is Britt Assombalonga getting on since his Middlesbrough departure?

After signing for Middlesbrough in the summer of 2017 for a club-record fee of £15 million, Britt Assombalonga was supposed to be the man to fire the Teesside club back to the Premier League immediately.

It didn’t quite work out that way for both Boro and the striker though as he couldn’t help get them back to the top flight in his four-year stint at the Riverside.

There was no shortage of goals from the DR Congo international, who netted double figures in his first three seasons for the club but they weren’t enough to ever get Boro into the top six.

Quiz: Can you name which club Middlesbrough signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Who did Middlesbrough sign Andraz Sporar on loan from last year? Brighton & Hove Albion Crystal Palace Sporting Lisbon FC Porto

Assombalonga’s final season though was a disappointing one under Neil Warnock – he scored just five times and a January switch to Bristol City was mooted, however he remained at the club until April where he was released from his expiring contract early.

Upon his release, Assombalonga fixed himself up with Turkish side Adana Demirspor, but how is he getting on in Eastern Europe this season?

As it stands, Assombalonga and his side are going very well in the Turkish Super Lig – they may be a mile behind the runaway league leaders Trabzonspor but they sit in third position which right now puts them in a Europa Conference League place for next season.

As for Assombalonga, he has fired in eight league goals for Demirspor in 25 outings, proving that he’s still got that scoring touch overseas.

His best performance of the season came just a few weeks ago in a 5-0 demolition of Fatih Karagumruk, where the 29-year-old scored twice and also bagged an assist.

Assombalonga though has come off the bench more times than he’s started though – that’s due to Mario Balotelli being his team-mate, with the Italian being the favoured lone striking option and Assombalonga being the back-up or often being utilised on the left flank.

With two years left on his contract out in Turkey though, Assombalonga will be hoping for more chances from the start in the near future and maybe his goal record would increase more if that was the case.