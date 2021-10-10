How is Brett Pitman getting on ever since leaving AFC Bournemouth?

It has been quite some time now since Brett Pitman last pulled on a Bournemouth shirt.

Having first played for Bournemouth between 2005 and 2010, Pitman then joined Bristol City, before returning to the Cherries on loan in November 2012, a move that became permanent two months later.

After scoring a total of 104 goals in 301 appearances across his two spells in the south coast, Pitman left Bournemouth a second time in the summer of 2015, making the move to Ipswich Town.

Pitman would go on to spend the next two years at Portman Road, scoring 15 goals in 70 games for the club, helping them to 7th and 16th placed finishes in the Championship table.

The summer of 2017 then saw Pitman on the move again, as he joined Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee.

His first season at Portsmouth was an excellent one, scoring 25 goals in 41 games, but that was not enough to secure Pompey a place in the League One play-offs, let alone promotion.

Things would only start to stagnate for Pitman at Fratton Park going forward, as he scored just 16 goals in 58 appearances over the next two seasons for Pompey, falling out of favour towards the early part of the 2019/20 that effectively ended his career with the club.

That would be made official in the summer of 2020 when Pitman left the club to join Swindon. However, that would prove to be yet another frustrating experience.

Can you get 27/27 on these AFC Bournemouth quiz questions?

1 of 27 What name did AFC Bournemouth originally compete under? Weymouth Boscombe Swanage Ringwood

Although Pitman scored 12 goals in 41 games for the Robins, the club were still relegated to League Two, and amid off-field issues, the striker’s contract was terminated by mutual consent this summer, after he had failed to turn up to training after not being paid his wages for June 2021.

Pitman then made a move to another of last season’s relegated League One sides, joining Bristol Rovers on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old has since scored once in seven appearances for the Gas, who currently sit 16th in the League Two table, with 13 points from 11 league games this season.