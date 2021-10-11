How is Bradley Orr getting on ever since leaving Bristol City?

The excitement surrounding Bristol City summer arrival George Tanner is in part due to the lack of quality right-backs that the Robins have had in the modern era.

Bradley Orr is certainly on that list but who the few names that deserve to be alongside him are is a debate for another day.

The 38-year-old arrived at Ashton Gate on a free transfer from Newcastle United in 2004 and during his six years at the club, would help City rise up from League One and reach the Championship play-off final.

Orr was originally signed as a central midfielder but discovered right-back was his best position in Bs3 and made more than 200 appearances for the South West club before his exit.

After a decade in the South West, the defender left City to join Championship rivals QPR and helped them secure promotion to the Premier League under Neil Warnock.

However, the arrival of Luke Young meant opportunities became hard to come by in west London and he signed with Blackburn Rovers in January 2012.

Orr’s first season at Ewood Park was memorable for all the wrong reasons as the North West club were relegated from the Premier League, a setback they’re yet to completely recover from.

Loan spells at Ipswich Town, Blackpool, and Toronto FC would follow before the right-back hung up his boots in 2015.

A year later, he launched Rotunda Sports and Media management but he’s been in the news for a different reason recently.

Earlier this year, he was fined for going against Government regulations and keeping his Everton-based soft play centre Cirque-d-play open, claiming that the Magna Carta meant the laws didn’t apply to him.

A peculiar story, certainly, but one that’s unlikely to mean he becomes any less popular among the Ashton Gate faithful.