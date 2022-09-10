How is Bradley Johnson getting on since leaving Blackburn Rovers?

For the majority of his career, Bradley Johnson has plied his trade in the top two tiers of English football, with the last three years spent at Blackburn Rovers.

The midfielder added experience to Tony Mowbray’s engine room upon his 2019 arrival, and for two seasons he appeared regularly at Ewood Park.

With his age ever increasing though, Johnson became more of a bit-part player in his final season with Rovers, featuring just 18 times in the Championship during the 2021-22 season before his eventual release at the end of his contract.

10 simple facts that every Blackburn Rovers fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 In what year was the club founded? 1865 1875 1885 1895

It did not take Johnson too long to be snapped up by a new club though, and it was a move back down south for the 35-year-old as he signed a deal with last year’s League One play-off semi-finalists MK Dons.

With his advancing years, you could assume that Johnson would only be a rotational figure under Liam Manning, but he has been far more than that.

Johnson has started in all-but one match so far in the third tier, but even though he started the opening match of the campaign against Cambridge United on the bench, he was used as a first-half substitute and played 53 minutes.

He has since been a mainstay in Manning’s starting 11 during the Dons’ indifferent start to the 2022-23 campaign, with Johnson himself having a standout performance against Port Vale in August.

In a 2-1 victory against the Valiants, Johnson scored both goals, with one being a curling left-footed effort from 25 yards out and the second coming very late on with a powerful free-kick from inside the D.

Johnson followed that performance up with an assist two matches later in a 4-0 drubbing of Morecambe, pressing high up the pitch to intercept the ball into the path of Matthew Dennis for the final goal of the match.

It has been a very positive start to life at Stadium MK for Johnson, and he’s proving that despite the fact he’s coming into the final couple of years of his career, that he can still cut it at the top end of League One.