How is Bob Peeters getting on ever since leaving Charlton Athletic?

Bob Peeters will always be remembered at Charlton Athletic for the excellent start that he made only for things to unravel and him part ways with the club after just half a season.

The Addicks decided to appoint Peeters as manager in May 2014 with him being handed a 12-month contract as they aimed to build on the improvements that Jose Riga had made towards the end of the 2013/14 campaign.

Things started very well for Peeters at Charlton and after they secured a 1-1 draw at Brentford in his first league game in charge of the club, the Addicks then won back-to-back fixtures against Wigan Athletic and Derby County. That left them joint top of the Championship table after their opening three games.

Charlton maintained their strong start under Peeters and he managed to guide them on an unbeaten run during their opening 11 Championship games of the 2014/15 season.

That meant that after 11 games the Addicks were sat in sixth place in the table and they were only two points off the top of the table at that stage.

From there though things started to turn sour for Peeters at the Valley.

Two defeats in three games against AFC Bournemouth and Fulham set the tone for what was to come, before the Addicks went unbeaten in four matches to leave themselves in 8th place in the table just two points off the play-offs.

However, Charlton then went on a run of eight games without a win in the Championship. That run of form saw them drop down the table and culminated in them losing 1-0 at home to Brighton in what was a frustrating performance from the Addicks at the Valley.

Following that run of form and the loss to the Seagulls, sections of the fans base turned on Peeters and called for his dismissal.

Charlton decided to part ways with Peeters after that defeat against Brighton and he left the club in 14th place in the Championship table, with Guy Luzon taking over and guiding the Addicks to a top-half finish in the 2014/15 campaign.

Following his departure from Charlton, Peeters was soon back in the dugout in Belgium with him taking over at Lokeren in the summer of 2015 as he attempted to rebuild his reputation.

However, after winning four, drawing two and losing seven of his opening 13 games in charge of the club he was dismissed in October 2015.

Peeters then took over at K.V.C Westerlo in Belgium in November 2015 and his time with the club lasted 22 games during which time he managed to secure six wins, four draws and 12 defeats.

However, the 47-year-old was then reappointed as manager of K.V.C Westerlo in December 2017 which brought an end to him going more than a year out of management.

Peeters’ second stint in charge of the Belgium club went much better than his first and he managed to secure 46 wins, 33 draws and 35 defeats in his 114 games in charge before leaving in June of this year.

He is currently in charge of Dutch second-tier side Top Oss who he became manager of back in July and he has so far managed to pick up just three wins and two draws in his opening 14 league games.

That run of form sees his new club sat second from bottom of the table and they need to pick up their form soon to avoid getting cut adrift at the bottom end of the league.