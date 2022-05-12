How is Benjamin Kimpioka getting on since leaving Sunderland?

22-year-old Benjamin Kimpioka came up through Sunderland’s academy breaking into the first team in 2018.

Prior to his breakthrough, the forward made his debut for the first team in 2016 as a substitute in the EFL Trophy.

His league debut came in 2018 against Peterborough United, once again as a substitute.

His third appearance for the club was in the EFL Trophy again and he scored after being on the pitch for 123 seconds.

The player went on to make a few more appearances and scored his first league goal against Coventry City in what was a 90th minute equaliser.

However, a number of injuries started to get in the way and despite extending his deal with the Black Cats, Kimpioka joined Torquay United on loan for the end of the 2020-21 season and he made ten appearances for the National League side but was unable to score.

Earlier in the season, he joined Southend United on a short term loan where he made two appearances but didn’t score a goal.

At the end of March, the Swedish player made a move back to his home country joining AIK for an undisclosed fee.

The youngster was not involved in the side’s first two games since signing but has since made five appearances.

He has been a substitute more often than not so far but given his age and the fact he is still fairly new at the club, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing for the player.

In his side’s most recent game which was a 2-0 win, Kimpioka got his first assist for the club.

However, he is yet to score a goal for his new club.