How is Ben Mee getting on since leaving Burnley?

Ben Mee was a Burnley mainstay and played for the side for eleven seasons before finally calling an end to his time at Turf Moor over the summer.

With the Clarets relegated back down to the Championship after a spell of six campaigns in the division, several key players decided to leave the club at the end of their contract. Mee was one of those and he has ended up keeping himself in the top flight with Brentford.

He will remain a Burnley hero though, having played in over 350 league games for the side during his time there. He became a club hero and was even part of the team that got the side as high as seventh in the Premier League.

Now that the player has finally left the Clarets though at the age of 32, how are things going for him at his new club?

The answer is – quite well as you would expect.

He has already featured in seven league games for the Bees this season, so has already become a key part of the first-team picture, and has helped the team ninth in the league so far as well.

He has picked up where he left off with the Clarets and has continued to be a solid presence in that backline for Brentford.

In fact, the 32-year-old has even bagged a goal this season despite his position. When you look at his stats compared to his teammates, he also ranks highly. He has the third most blocks of anyone at Brentford (9), the third highest number of combined tackles and interceptions (24) and has four tackles won over the course of the season so far.

Even with Brentford proving to be one of the surprise packages over the last two seasons with some talented players, he has slotted in well and has continued to be a superb player in the Premier League away from Burnley.