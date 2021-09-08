How is Barrie McKay getting on ever since his Swansea City exit?

Former Swansea City player Barrie McKay will be looking to put his brief spell with the South Wales club behind him after signing for Hearts yesterday.

The 26-year-old winger has now returned to his native Scotland as he looks to kick start the latest chapter in his career after signing for the Jam Tarts.

McKay originally came through the academy ranks at Rangers and went on to feature heavily at first team level for the Gers during their time in the lower leagues of the Scottish football pyramid.

The came a move to England with Nottingham Forest which for one reason or another, didn’t really work out for the versatile attacker despite scoring five goals and assisting a further seven for the Reds.

20 quiz questions about Swansea City’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 What date did Steve Cooper depart Swansea? July 15 July 19 July 23 July 27

Then came the move to the Swansea.com Stadium which appeared promising on paper but would quickly descend into nothing.

McKay featured regularly for the Swans during his first campaign with the club before falling out of favour under Steve Cooper.

A loan move to League One Fleetwood Town then followed but that too failed to yield much of an impressive return from a player who clearly has good ability to offer after being recognised at international level by his country.

He now returns to Scotland and will be hoping that he can make an impact back in the Premiership, with the player being all to aware that he has a point to prove to not only his former club but also the fans and pundits who have followed his career closely since his Ibrox breakthrough.