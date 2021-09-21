How is Bailey Peacock-Farrell getting on away from Burnley at Sheffield Wednesday?

There can be no denying that the summer transfer window was an impressive one for Sheffield Wednesday.

Despite their relegation from the Championship at the end of last season, the Owls made a number of eye-catching signings during the market.

One such deal, saw the arrival of Bailey Peacock-Farrell, with the goalkeeper joining on a season-long loan from Premier League side Burnley.

Having joined the Clarets from Leeds back in the summer of 2019, Peacock-Farrell has found game time hard to come by at Turf Moor, making just eight appearances for Burnley in his two years with the club to date.

As a result, the 24-year-old will no doubt have been hoping for regular playing time during his spell at Hillsborough, something he does seem to have got so far.

Since joining the Owls, Peacock-Farrell has started all seven league games for the Owls, with things initially going well between for the goalkeeper, having also featured in the club’s goalless draw with Huddersfield in the opening round of the League Cup, a game the Terriers won on penalties.

Peacock-Farrell’s first four League One games for Wednesday saw him help the club claim an impressive ten points, with the ‘keeper keeping four straight clean sheets, including saving a penalties in the 2-0 wins over local rivals Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United.

The goalkeeper would repeat a similar feat on international duty for Northern Ireland during the September international, although things have gone downhill for Wednesday in recent weeks.

Darren Moore’s side have now picked up just one point from their last three games, suffering defeats at Morecambe and Plymouth, before being held to a 1-1 draw by Shrewsbury at Hillsborough on Saturday.

While Peacock-Farrell has not been solely at fault for that drop in form, the goalkeeper has been at dropped crosses that have led to the Owls conceding goals in each of those last two games against Plymouth and Shrewsbury.

That however, ought to be part of the learning curve for Peacock-Farrell as he adapts to playing regular football again, and there is still certainly reasons for the 24-year-old to be optimistic, based on his efforts during his time at Hillsborough so far.