How is Aynsley Pears getting on ever since leaving Middlesbrough for Blackburn Rovers?

Middlesbrough handed Blackburn Rovers the opportunity to sign Aynsley Pears late in the summer transfer window of 2020, a chance that the Lancashire outfit took with both hands.

Pears had made 24 appearances for Boro in the Championship, getting his chance to become the club’s first choice goalkeeper under Jonathan Woodgate.

However, Woodgate’s departure from the Teesside club triggered the arrival of Neil Warnock, who largely favoured Dejan Stojanovic in goal as he steered Boro to safety.

It was little surprise, then, when Pears was offloaded in the summer that followed.

Life at Blackburn, though, hasn’t quite promised the game time the 23-year-old might have hoped it would.

Tony Mowbray handed him a league debut in a 4-2 defeat to Swansea City, keeping faith with Pears in fixtures that followed against Swansea City and Boro – coincidently, he kept his only Blackburn clean sheet against his former employers.

Since then, Pears has featured just once in a 1-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup.

At Blackburn, Mowbray has Thomas Kaminski on hand as his first choice goalkeeper, with the Belgian proving to be a capable pair of hands for Rovers.

Mowbray’s side currently sit seventh in the Championship table and have enjoyed a strong start to the season that leaves them outside the top-six on goal difference alone.

Blackburn have conceded 26 goals despite that strong start, yet Kaminski retains full faith in goal.

Pears, meanwhile, waits in the wings hoping for an opportunity like the one Woodgate presented at Boro.

