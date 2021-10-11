How is Ashley Maynard-Brewer getting on since leaving Charlton Athletic on loan?

Ashley Maynard-Brewer is currently on his fifth loan spell away from Charlton Athletic at Ross County in the Scottish Premiership.

The 22-year-old will be experiencing a significant step up in professionalism with his previous four loan spells being in English non-league with Chelmsford City, Hampton and Richmond Borough, Dulwich Hamlet and Dover Athletic.

Maynard-Brewer’s contract at The Valley is up at the end of the season and therefore it is important he makes his mark in Scotland to gain a reputation with other clubs but also to show Charlton what he is capable of.

Ross County conceded 11 goals in their first four league games when Ross Laidlaw was preferred to Maynard-Brewer between the sticks. But the Australian displaced Laidlaw and has started the last three matches, conceding five times.

It was important for Maynard-Brewer to break into the first team as soon as possible, being a backup goalkeeper can be a very lonely experience and particularly whilst out on loan, it will be a relief for Charlton supporters to know that the academy graduate who was on the bench in 37 of 46 league games last term is getting regular first team action under his belt before returning to the club at the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see if there are any rumblings come January around Maynard-Brewer when clubs are able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement to sign players at the end of their contract.