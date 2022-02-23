How is Ashley Fletcher faring since leaving Middlesbrough?

Making the move up to the Premier League last summer, Ashley Fletcher departed Teesside for a new challenge in Watford.

The 26-year-old, who racked up over 100 appearances for Boro in his four years with the club, netted 28 times during that time.

Fletcher signed for the Championship outfit from West Ham in 2017, after the forward featured 16 times in the Premier League for West Ham.

Earning another chance to operate at top tier level once again in the summer, Fletcher agreed a deal to join the Hornets as early as mid-May, with a move coming to fruition on the 1st of July.

Fletcher has accumulated just 27 minutes of Premier League football since arriving at the Hertfordshire club, with his last appearance from the bench coming in late November.

The 26-year-old has been an unused substitute on 14 occasions in the league thus far this season, whilst he has failed to make the squad seven times.

Appearing in both of Watford’s EFL Cup games at the start of the campaign, and playing 90 minutes in them both, Fletcher netted in both games.

The forward also started in Watford’s 4-1 loss in the third round of the FA Cup, providing the assist for Joao Pedro’s 27th minute strike.

It remains to be seen what kind of role Fletcher can play as the season progress, and what the immediate future might be for the 26-year-old.

Should Watford remain a Premier League club, then it seems unlikely that he will see much game time next season too, whilst relegation to the second-tier could mean more regular minutes.