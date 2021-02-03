How is Arvin Appiah getting on ever since his Nottingham Forest exit?

Over the years, Nottingham Forest have built a reputation for nurturing young players and developing them into real talents.

The likes of Ben Osborn, Matty Cash, Jamaal Lascelles and Karl Darlow have all made the step up to the Premier League in recent years, as well as the likes of Jermaine Jenas, Andy Reid and Michael Dawson in the past.

One player who hasn’t quite been able to hit the heights once expected of him, though, is Arvin Appiah.

Having impressed for England at Under-17 and Under-18 level, Appiah made his debut for Forest under Aitor Karanka in 2018, scoring in a 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Burton Albion.

He went on to make six more appearances for Forest that season, penning a four-and-a-half year deal at the City Ground having caught the eye.

But the following summer, Forest cashed in on Appiah with some big names hovering over his signature, including Manchester United.

Surprisingly, it was Spanish second-tier side UD Almeria who swooped for the young forward, agreeing an £8million fee with Forest.

Appiah has since made 28 appearances for Almeria, scoring two goals for the club and playing 851 minutes of football.

The 20-year-old completed a move away from Almeria in the January transfer window, joining third-tier side CD Lugo on loan until the end of the season.

Appiah, then, will be looking to kick on and get back to his best whilst on loan at Lugo, having found regular game time hard to come by at Almeria.

£8million does seem like a good deal for Forest when you look at it now, considering how Appiah has failed to settle down in Spain.

He remains in good spirits, though, and will continue to work hard and find his form again.

