How is Aron Gunnarsson getting on ever since leaving Cardiff City

Iceland international Aron Gunnarsson was a key player for Cardiff City throughout his eight-year spell with the Bluebirds, playing 286 times.

There are few players in the modern game that are referred to as legends, but if you ask any Cardiff fan about modern-day legends then Gunnarsson may well be one of the first names to be mentioned.

He arrived at the club from Coventry City on a free transfer and made his debut for his new side in the first game of the 2011/12 season in a 1-1 draw against West Ham.

Gunnarsson’s time at Cardiff will be deemed as a huge success as he achieved two promotions and played 90 minutes in the 2012 League Cup Final. Despite being linked with moves away on several occasions, he stayed at Cardiff until the end of his contract in 2019.

Can you get 27/27 on these Cardiff City quiz questions?

1 of 27 In what year were Cardiff City formed? 1897 1899 1901 1903

He played a key role in his second promotion in a Cardiff shirt as Neil Warnock led the Bluebirds to an unlikely second-place finish in the 2017/18 season.

The Iceland midfielder struggled with ankle injuries in his later years at Cardiff City but that didn’t stop him from being a terrier in the City midfield and will be viewed as a legend by many for years to come for his time in Wales.

He eventually left Cardiff at the end of his contract in 2019, joining Qatari club Al-Arabi.

The tenacious midfielder got off to a positive start for his new side as he scored in only his second appearance.

Gunnarsson has struggled in recent years with persistent ankle injuries, but has still made 53 appearances for the Qatar side over the past since the start of the 2019/20 season.

The 32-year-old has scored five goals in that time, helping Al-Arabi to back to back seventh placed finishes in the 12-team league.

Gunnarsson is also currently captain of the Iceland side and is still pivotal in their international success after playing a starring role for his country at Euro 2016.