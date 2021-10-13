How is Andy Keogh getting on ever since leaving Millwall?

Andy Keogh graced the halls of The Den for three seasons and had a productive time for Millwall in the Championship, managing 25 goal contributions in just 47 total starts for the club.

The Irishman proved to be a decent squad option up-front and before his time with the Lions, had found regular football in the Championship for the likes of Cardiff and Bristol City and even graced the Premier League with Wolves.

A player with a lot of experience – and a capability to bag goals on a regular basis – he was solid for Millwall and did what was asked of him before being allowed to leave. After making that move and leaving the Lions though, how has Keogh gone on since?

22 questions about Millwall away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 What colour was Millwall's away kit in the 1988/98 season? White Red Black Yellow

Quite well, is the answer to that one. Instead of staying in England and trying to find football either in the Championship or further down in the EFL, the forward decided to chance his arm in Australia. The risk paid off and he has since become one of the most prolific goalscorers in the entire league.

In his first year there, he had 17 goal contributions in 27 games to get off to a flying start before making a slight detour to Ratchaburi Mitr Phol in Thailand due to the Australian outfit having some issues with their salary cap. He then rejoined Perth after they managed to free up some space for him and he continued to fire in the goals for fun. In fact, in 2018/19 he bagged 15 in 21 starts as Glory stormed to the title.

After another brief departure to NorthEast United in India, he once more found his way back to Perth and that is where he continues to play. Keogh has really found a place he can call home in Australia and has become a superb striker at his new side. He’s been allowed to thrive and has done just that – so life after Millwall and England hasn’t been too bad for Irishman by any means.