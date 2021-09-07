How is Andre Wisdom getting on ever since his Derby County exit?

It’s been a chaotic summer at Derby County, with off-field issues continuing to impact the club and restrict what Wayne Rooney can do in the market.

Whilst those restrictions eased somewhat recently, allowing free agents to come in, it was particularly bad earlier in the summer, which saw several players depart as their contracts expired.

One of those was Andre Wisdom, with the 28-year-old defender departing after making almost 100 appearances over a four-year period.

It had been reported that the former Liverpool man was in talks about extending his stay, but an agreement wasn’t reached, so Wisdom became a free agent.

Surprisingly, the situation hasn’t changed for the player now, as he is without a club as the new season started.

Given his versatility, with Wisdom capable of playing as a right-back and centre-back, combined with his age, you would’ve thought that clubs would’ve been keen on bringing him in.

However, for whatever reason, Wisdom is still without a club, although that can change at any moment as free transfers are allowed outside the window.

From Derby’s perspective, boss Rooney has moved on quickly, as deals for Curtis Davies, Richard Stearman and Phil Jagielka were all confirmed when the club were able to sign players, but no deal for Wisdom.

Whether the player needs to change his demands remains to be seen, but you would’ve expected someone with his pedigree to have found a club.

A return to Pride Park seems highly unlikely but Rams fans will surely be interested to see where Wisdom’s next step takes him.

