How is Andre Green getting on since leaving Sheffield Wednesday?

Andre Green traded in League One for a shot at the Slovakian top-flight when he swapped Sheffield Wednesday for Slovan Bratislava in August, and the 23-year-old has made a good start at his new club.

Green struggled to make his presence known at Hillsborough after being picked up by the Owls as a free agent in January. 15 appearances and one assist later Green made the move to Slovakia and looks to be a key player in all competitions.

The 23-year-old has scored two and assisted once in European competition for the Sky Blues, firstly in Europa League qualifying and then in the Europa Conference League group stage.

Green showed his quality in flashes in what was a very up and down ride at four current Football League clubs and his boyhood club Aston Villa.

The Fortuna Liga may suit Green’s inconsistent style more focus on technical ability and slower tempo providing the platform for him to express himself.

If Green can get his head down and produce some good numbers in Slovakia then a return to the Football League will be on the cards but until that time comes it will be interesting to monitor his progress as he settles in to a new league.

22 questions about Sheffield Wednesday’s away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 Traditionally, what colour did Sheffield Wednesday wear away from home? White Black Purple Green

Green has a contract until the end of next season and is competing with PAOK, Copenhagen and Lincoln Red Imps in Group F of the Europa Conference League.