How is Andre Ayew faring since leaving Swansea City?

Losing Andre Ayew in the summer was a gutting blow for Swansea City.

The 32-year-old left at the expiration of his contract and on the back of two seasons that had seen him score a combined 35 goals – pushing his tally to 47 goals and 19 assists in 141 total appearances for the club.

His goals in his final two seasons with the Swans helped fire them to the play-offs twice but with neither bringing promotion to the Premier League, keeping hold of the Ghana captain looked a tough ask and so it proved as it was confirmed in early June that he had left the club.

Though his replacement, Dutchman Joel Piroe, has made a fast start to life in the Championship and bagged 12 goals already this season, there will likely still be a fair few fans of the South Wales club wishing that Ayew was still pulling on a white shirt week in, week out.

In late July, the forward’s next move was confirmed as 2020/21 Qatar Stars League champions Al Sadd announced he’d signed on a two-year deal, with the option of a further year, and would be linking up with another former Premier League player in ex-Arsenal playmaker Santi Cazorla.

It’s fair to say that landing Ayew on a free transfer has proven a shrewd bit of business for the Qatari club.

The 32-year-old has scored 14 times in 17 games in the Stars League this term, including a brace in the 8-2 victory over Al Ahli earlier this week that has confirmed Al Sadd as champions with four games to spare.

It’s a record-extending 16th league win for Ayew’s new club and given their dominance this year, they’ll be hoping to make it 17 next season.

With the 32-year-old leading the line, you wouldn’t put it past them.