How is Amadou Bakayoko getting on ever since his Coventry City exit?

Amadou Bakayoko dropped down to League One this summer in swapping Coventry City for Bolton Wanderers and has made an impressive start to life at the University of Bolton Stadium.

The 25-year-old scored on the opening day for the Trotters earning praise from his new manager Ian Evatt, but unfortunately suffered a calf injury three games later that was set to sideline him for around six weeks.

Working to that timeline the Sierre Leonean will be hoping to be back in contention for a first team place towards the end of September.

The versatile forward was handed a two year deal at the club and therefore has slightly more security in recovering from the injury. However, he will be striving to get back in the side and continue Wanderers’ positive early form as soon as possible.

With 150 League One appearances to his name at 25 years old, Bakayoko will be hoping to really kick on in his career at Bolton as he approaches his peak, and in Evatt’s progressive side they will be aiming to make an assault on the play-offs at some point in the next two seasons.

Despite the injury the early signs are good in terms of the fit for Bakayoko, in what was an important next move following three successful seasons with the Sky Blues.

His linkup with the likes of Oladapo Afolayan, Eoin Doyle and Josh Sheehan will be enough to cause problems for the most resolute of third tier defences this term.

