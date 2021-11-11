How is Alvaro Gimenez getting on ever since leaving Birmingham City?

When Birmingham City opted to bolster their attacking options in 2019 by signing Alvaro Gimenez, they would have been hoping that the Spaniard would be able to replicate the performances that he demonstrated for Almeria at St Andrew’s.

Before sealing a move to the Blues, the forward managed to find the back of the net on 19 occasions in the Segunda Division in the 2018/19 season.

Unfortunately for Birmingham, Gimenez was unable to adapt to life in the Championship during his time at the club as he struggled to cope with the competitiveness that the division is famed for.

After scoring three goals in 24 appearances in the second-tier, the forward was loaned out to Cadiz for the second-half of the 2019/20 campaign.

The Spanish side opted to sign Gimenez on a permanent basis last year following the expiry of his temporary deal.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Gimenez has been getting on since leaving Birmingham…

After sealing a move to Cadiz, Gimenez would have been hoping to make a positive impact for the club following their promotion to La Liga.

However, the forward was unable to establish himself as a key player for Los Piratas at this level as he was limited to 11 appearances during the first-half of the previous campaign.

Despite scoring in the club’s stunning 2-1 victory over Barcelona last December, Gimenez was allowed to leave Cadiz on loan earlier this year as he sealed a move to Real Mallorca.

Whilst the 30-year-old’s struggles with consistency continued during the closing stages of the 2020/21 season, Real Zaragoza decided to sign him on a temporary deal from Cadiz in the summer transfer window.

Since making this particular switch, Gimenez has made 14 appearances for Los Manos in Spain’s second-tier.

The forward’s only goal of the current term came during the club’s victory over Burgos CF earlier this month.

Having helped his side beat Sporting Gijon last weekend, Gimenez could be in line to feature for Zaragoza when they face Las Palmas on Saturday.