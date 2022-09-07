How is Álvaro Fernández getting on away from Man Utd at Preston North End?

Preston North End moved to solve their left wing-back issues in the month of July when signing both Robbie Brady and teenage prodigy Álvaro Fernández from Manchester United.

Fernández, who joined the Red Devils in 2020 from Real Madrid, was named the club’s under-23’s Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season after notching three goals and four assists in 23 Premier League 2 appearances, as well as featuring in the UEFA Youth League and EFL Trophy.

The decision was then made to send the 19-year-old out on loan for the 2022-23 season for his first real taste of senior football, with Deepdale being the destination.

Things haven’t been so straight-forward though for Fernández, and that’s because of an injury he suffered on his first start for the Lilywhites.

Having come off the bench in Championship action against Wigan Athletic and Hull City, the Spaniard made his full debut against Huddersfield Town in the EFL Cup on August 9, and PNE fans soon saw why Fernández was so highly-rated at Old Trafford as he notched two identical assists in a 4-1 first round victory.

Fernández’s night was ended at half-time though thanks to an ankle injury, and he missed three weeks worth of action before returning against Coventry City last week.

A further substitute outing came in PNE’s first league loss of the campaign last week against Birmingham, and Fernández will be itching for his first second tier start when PNE head south to take on Bristol City this coming Saturday.

Looking at Fernández’s stats from his appearances so far, per Wyscout, the young Spaniard has a 66.7 per cent dribble success rate and an 84.1 per cent passing accuracy.

Fernández has also committed seven progressive runs in his five outings so far, with his attacking contributions far greater than his defensive ones.

There are promising signs so far from Fernández, but he will no doubt show more when thrown in from the start in Championship action.