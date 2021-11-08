How is Alfred N’Diaye getting on since leaving Sunderland?

Alfred N’Diaye left Sunderland for Real Betis in the summer of 2014 after managing just 16 appearances for the Black Cats having arrived in January of the following year.

Now aged 31, the defensive midfielder is applying his trade with Al-Shabab Riyadh in the Saudi Arabian top-flight.

Two years after joining Real Betis he was signed by Villarreal for over £7 million according to Transfermarkt, in what turned out to be an unsuccessful move for the Senegalese. In three years at the club N’Diaye played just 16 times and was loaned back to England twice enjoying spells with Hull City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

N’Diaye has not played for Senegal since 2019 when he was on the bench as they lost the Africa Cup of Nations final to Algeria.

The 31-year-old’s most memorable contribution in English football was when he helped Wolves romp their way to the Championship title in 2017/18, he managed three goals and two assists from 33 league outings, holding it all together for the attackers to express themselves in the final third.

The powerful central midfielders career failed to take off in England and Spain, only really showing in flashes the quality he truly possessed. At 31 there are hopefully still a few more years in the tank and with experience defensive minded players can hit their peak later on in their careers.

It seems highly unlikely that we will see him back in England again as he looks to set the standards as one of the most accomplished players in Saudi Arabia.