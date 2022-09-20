How is Alex Smithies getting on since leaving Cardiff City?

Alex Smithies departed Cardiff City at the end of last season following the expiration of his contract.

The goalkeeper spent four years in the Welsh capital, making 90 appearances for the Bluebirds during that time.

While Smithies signed for Cardiff during their stint in the Premier League, it wasn’t until the club was back in the Championship that he asserted himself as the first choice shot-stopper.

However, he opted to leave the club on his own terms at the end of last season.

The 32-year old earned a move to Leicester City, becoming the team’s second choice goalkeeper.

But he has yet to play for his new side despite their poor form in the top flight.

Brendan Rodgers’ position as manager of the Foxes has been called into question in recent weeks due to recent results.

Danny Ward in particular has been a poor performing player in the team, so perhaps there will be an opportunity for Smithies to earn his place in the starting lineup.

The Englishman has no Premier League experience despite such a lengthy career in the EFL, but could find himself stepping up into the team if Ward’s showings between the sticks continues.

Leicester are currently rooted to the bottom of the league table, with zero wins from their opening seven fixtures.

They are five points adrift of safety amid a horrendous first couple of months of the new campaign.