How is Alex Pearce getting on since leaving Millwall?

Millwall had a busy summer as they look to put together a squad capable of promotion under Gary Rowett.

A small turnover in the squad has meant a number of signings being made to improve the overall quality of the team as they look to compete higher up the table in the Championship.

The club spent big on the likes of Zian Flemming, while adding some extra firepower in Andreas Voglsammer along with Benik Afobe.

It did mean a number of fringe players left The Den which included fan favourite Alex Pearce who departed Millwall once his contract expired over the summer.

Pearce was an outstanding professional and an incredibly reliable performer for Millwall since his arrival from Derby in 2019.

The central defender went onto make 70 appearances in a Millwall shirt as he played his role as a squad player impressively as Millwall flirted with the playoffs in each of his seasons in East London.

The 33-year-old joined League Two side AFC Wimbledon after his departure from The Lions which certainly would have raised some eyebrows.

For Pearce however, he cited Wimbledon’s ambition under manager Johnnie Jackson as a key reason for his signing and has unsurprisingly taken the armband at his new club.

So far this season, the experienced defender has made seven appearances in a Wimbledon side who have struggled to adapt to life in League Two.

The Dons currently sit 15th having won just two of their opening seven games, taking eight points in total, something Pearce will want to change as quickly as possible if him and his new side are to win promotion this season, following the disappointment of relegation from League One last season.

The challenge for Pearce now is to continue being the model pro and use his experience to help Wimbledon push for promotion under Johnnie Jackson.