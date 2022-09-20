How is Alex Pearce getting on since leaving Millwall?

After three-and-a-half years with the club, Alex Pearce’s time with Millwall came to an end over the course of the summer transfer window.

The centre back initially joined Millwall on loan from Derby County in the 2019 January transfer window, before making that move permanent in the summer of that same year, after being released by the Rams.

During his time at The Den, Pearce became a popular and reliable figure for the club, making a total of 81 appearances in all competitions for the Lions, scoring once in that time, and becoming club captain thanks to his leadership abilities.

But with his contract with Millwall expiring at the end of last season, it was confirmed in May thatPearce would not be offered a new deal by the Lions, bringing an end to his time with the Championship club.

However, it did not take long for the 33-year-old to find himself a new club, with it announced in June that he had agreed a deal to join AFC Wimbledon on a free transfer.

With the Dons having only suffered relegation from League One to League Two at the end of last season, Pearce and his new side will no doubt have had their sights set on a swift push for promotion back to the third-tier during the current campaign.

But while this move has at least given Pearce the chance to get regular game time, that push for promotion has so far yet to materialise.

So far this season, the centre back has started all nine league games that AFC Wimbledon have played, with manager Johnnie Jackson seemingly keen to make the most of Pearce’s leadership and experience at a higher level.

Even so, Pearce has been able to enjoy just two league wins while playing for the Dons, who have picked up just eight points from their nine league games so far, meaning they sit 17th in the current League Two standings.

As a result, it seems that with Pearce’s signing one of a number of eye-catching bits of player business done by AFC Wimbledon over the summer, the pressure may well be building on the centre back and his new side to turn things around, sooner rather than later.