How is Alex Lacey getting on since leaving Luton Town?

Born in Milton Keynes, Alex Lacey became a scholar at Luton Town as a 14-year-old in 2007.

In early 2010, the young centre-back was named on the bench during Luton Town’s narrow 1-0 loss to Southampton in the FA Cup, with the likes of Michail Antonio, Adam Lallana and Rickie Lambert all featuring for the hosts.

As a 17-year-old, Lacey signed his first professional contract at Kenilworth Road, with The Hatters still operating as a non-league club at the time.

At the end of 2010, Lacey made his first competitive appearance for Luton, when he started for The Hatters during their 0-0 draw with Welling United.

Lacey proceeded to play just one league game in the next three years with Luton, embarking on loan spells with Cambridge City, Thurrock, Eastbourne and Eastleigh.

The central defender then emerged as a first-team regular during the early stages of the 2013/14 campaign – the year that Luton were promoted back to the Football League.

Lacey then played 18 times in England’s fourth tier the year after, before departing for Yeovil Town at the end of that season.

Spending two years with Yeovil in League 2, the defender played 60 divisional games for The Glovers, before heading up a league to join Gillingham.

Lacey spent a further two years with The Gills, making 34 appearances during that time, and whilst he did not see regular minutes, he still proved to be a decent option.

The centre-back then joined Notts County back in the non-league in November 2019, and he has since played 40 times for The Magpies, which includes six games this season.

In his six starts from defence this time out, he already has two goals, following just one in his first 34.

Sitting on 21 points from their first 12 games, Notts County are currently eighth in the division and are a mere point from the play-off positions.