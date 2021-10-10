How is Alex Bruce getting on ever since leaving Hull City?

Hull City have had some real ups and downs over the years, with the club now back in the Championship and looking to establish themselves in the second tier.

The early part of the season has shown it will be a real battle for the Tigers, which may frustrate some fans as they will remember when the team were capable of winning promotion from this level.

One man who helped the Tigers to two promotions was Alex Bruce, with the centre-back featuring regularly as the side finished second in 2013, and he was also in the squad that won the play-offs in 2016.

In a career that saw him turn out for plenty of Football League clubs, Bruce’s time with Hull is probably where he is best remembered.

After leaving the Tigers in 2017, the defender’s career was in decline, as he would go on to play for Bury, Wigan and Kilmarnock before hanging up his boots in November 2020.

However, as some fans will have noted, Bruce returned to the game earlier this summer, as he came out of retirement to sign for Macclesfield FC in the North West Counties Football League.

Unfortunately for the 37-year-old, he suffered an injury shortly after joining, which means he has been restricted to just one appearance.

When Bruce does decide to stop playing for a second time, it doesn’t seem as though it will be the end of his involvement in football. That’s because he recently confirmed on social media that he has completed his UEFA A License as he seeks a career in coaching down the line.

Of course, that would see him follow in the footsteps of his Dad, Steve, and it remains to be seen if his coaching path takes him to Hull City as well.

