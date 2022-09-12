How is Alex Baptiste getting on since leaving Bolton Wanderers?

After a five year absence, Alex Baptiste re-signed for Bolton Wanderers back in 2020 initially on a one year deal.

After making 40 League Two appearances in his first season back with the club as Wanderers gained promotion to League One, the centre-back signed a new deal with the club.

However, last season, as the Whites progressed on the pitch, Baptiste was limited to just 12 league appearances and was released from the club upon the end of his contract at the end of the campaign.

Despite being offered a coaching role in Wanderers’ B team set-up, the 36-year-old decided to turn the offer down as he was interested in playing for longer.

Despite being without a club throughout the summer, Baptiste secured his move to carry on playing on the final day of August as Irish side Waterford announced the arrival of the defender at the club.

The defender was given the number five shirt on his arrival suggesting he would have a fairly regular part to play in his side’s season.

However, despite Waterford having played two games since he arrived, Baptiste is yet to make an appearance for his new side, not even having been included on the bench yet.

The Irish season finishes in November so there is not much time for Baptiste to make his mark and have an impact if he wishes to although his side still have a number of games that he will hoping to be included in.

As it stands, Waterford are sat third in the league and although Cork are now a fairway out in front, they are only five points behind Galway United who are second meaning they still have something to be playing for this season.

At 36-years-old, it does seem as though the player may be coming towards the latter stages of his career but if he still has a desire to carry on playing then he will have to get himself into the Waterford team and make his performances count until the end of the season.