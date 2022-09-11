How is Alen Halilovic getting on since leaving Reading FC?

In the end, Alen Halilovic’s time with Reading would prove to be a rather brief one.

The attacking midfielder joined the Royals on a free transfer, after the former Barcelona and AC Milan man’s time with Championship rivals Birmingham City had come to a similarly swift end.

Signing on a one-year deal, the Croatian struggled to ever really get going during his time with the Royals.

With injury having rather hampered during his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, Halilovic managed a total of 12 appearances in all competitions for the Royals.

In that time, the 26-year-old managed to find the net just once for the club, scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough in September, while he would also go on to provide two assists.

As a result, with finances tight for Reading this summer, it is no surprise that Halilovic was allowed to leave the club after just a year on the books when his contract expired this summer.

Having departed Reading, Halilovic moved quickly to find himself a new team, returning to his native Croatia to sign for top-flight side NK Rijeka on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old signed a two-year contract with the club, securing his future there until the end of the 2023/24 season.

However, things have not exactly gone in the way that Halilovic would have wanted them to so far, despite the fact he is at least getting game time with Rijeka.

While he has featured in six of the seven league games his side have played since the start of the season, Halilovic and Rijeka find themselves without a win since the opening day of the campaign.

That has left them bottom of the ten-team top-flight in Croatia, with the attacker yet to score or provide an assist, while there has also been disappointment from a European perspective.

Rijeka were also beaten in Europa Conference League qualifying by Swedish side Djurgarden, with Halilovic coming off the bench in both legs of that tie.

As a result, Halilovic is surely going to be hoping for a marked improvement in every way, as his time with Rijeka goes on.