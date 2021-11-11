How is Alen Halilovic getting on ever since leaving Birmingham City?

Back in November last year, Birmingham City pulled off what could have been described as a bit of a coup when signing Croatian midfielder Alen Halilovic on a free transfer.

Halilovic was a wonderkid in his teenage years with Dinamo Zagreb and that led to a move to Spanish giants Barcelona at the age of just 18, but things didn’t work out for him at the Nou Camp and he ended up at Hamburg two years later and then at A.C. Milan.

Never playing a game for the Italian big guns, Halilovic had clearly lost his way somewhat and nearly two months after being released by the club, Birmingham and Aitor Karanka picked him up off the scrap-heap.

Halilovic only appeared sporadically under Karanka, who seemed reluctant to utilise his new asset although he did score his only Blues goal under the Spaniard, which came against QPR in a 2-1 victory.

After featuring more under Lee Bowyer, Halilovic was offered fresh terms to remain at the Midlands club but he ultimately chose to move on – what’s he doing now though?

Well after still being without a club for the majority of the summer, Halilovic didn’t end up too far from Birmingham as he opted to sign for Championship rivals Reading.

He made an immediate impact at the Royals, bagging two assists and a goal in his first five appearances under Veljko Paunovic primarily from a right-wing position.

Unfortunately though the 25-year-old has been struck down with a hamstring injury, which has sidelined him since the end of September after picking up the problem in the second half against Derby County.

A return looks to be in the pipeline soon and if he can pick up where he left off at the Select Car Leasing Stadium then Paunovic has an effective weapon on his hands.

Halilovic has always had talent and that is why Barcelona picked him up from an early age – he may not have reached those heights but he could still potentially be a force in the Championship and with Tahith Chong being ruled out for a number of months, he is a player that Birmingham could very well do with right now.