How is Alan McCormack getting on ever since leaving Luton Town?

It has been a remarkable rise for Luton Town up the leagues over the last few years and they are now fully established back in the Championship after being in League Two as recently as the 2017/18 season.

The Hatters have been a club that have been on an upward trajectory ever since that campaign when they managed to get themselves out of the fourth tier of English football and back into the third tier.

There are many players that Luton are indebted to for their role in helping the Hatters climb the leagues over the last few years to get into the position where they are aiming to challenge for regular top half finishes in the Championship.

One such player who certainly fits into that category is the experienced and versatile Alan McCormack. The Hatters made the move to sign the now 37-year-old in the summer of 2017 after he was released by Brentford after helping the Bees earn promotion from League One over his 104 appearances for the club.

McCormack made an in instant impact for Luton during the 2017/18 season as they put down a major marker on the opening day of their promotion credentials.

During their emphatic 8-2 win against Yeovil Town, he fired home an impressive 25-yard volley to cap his league debut off in style.

He was a crucial member of the side for Luton as they established themselves as promotion contenders in the opening weeks of the campaign.

However, McCormack then went on to suffer groin and calf injuries that he kept him on the sidelines for around six months of the campaign.

McCormack returned to action for the end-of-season run-in and he ended the season once again playing a key role and made a total of 16 appearances in the league as the Hatters sealed automatic promotion.

The form of McCornack in the 2017/18 season saw him awarded a new one-year deal by the Hatters in the summer of 2018. That meant he stuck around for Luton on their return to League One and he would play a key part in their excellent form that took them to another promotion.

McCormack endured some injury issues again throughout the season and was also at times placed on the bench with Glen Rea preferred to him.

However, he still ended the campaign with 23 appearances in all competitions and played a major role in the Hatters securing a return to the Championship.

At the end of the 2018/19 season, Luton made the decision to release McCormack and the experienced midfielder, who is also capable of playing at right-back, went on to sign for Northampton Town on a free transfer ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

The 37-year-old became once again a crucial member of a side that went on to earn promotion from the fourth tier of English football in his first season with the club, as he had done with Luton back in the 2017/18 season.

In total, McCormack managed to make 21 appearances in all competitions for Northampton to help them make it all the way to the League Two play-offs.

He started in their play-off final meeting with Exeter City and played a key role in helping them earn an impressive 4-0 win.

Following Northampton’s promotion they decided to allow McCormack to leave the club and he made the move back to Southend United for a third spell with the club.

He managed to make 20 appearances in League Two for them last season in what was a disastrous campaign for Southend that saw them relegated down to the National League. The 37-year-old remains part of their squad this term in their first season at non-league level.