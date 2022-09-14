How is Akin Famewo getting on since leaving Norwich City?

Akin Famewo ended his time with Norwich City over the summer following the completion of his permanent transfer to Sheffield Wednesday.

The defender agreed to take the step down to League One having performed well in the third tier last season while on loan with Charlton Athletic.

The 23-year old spent 18 months at the Valley, where he managed 59 league appearances across a season and a half.

However, with no obvious pathway into Dean Smith’s side, a transfer move was arranged to join Darren Moore’s team.

Famewo’s debut came in a 1-0 victory over MK Dons at the start of August.

But he only managed a half an hour of game time before being taken off due to suffering a muscle injury.

The severity of the injury has proven to be quite serious, with the defender now set to be out of action for at least the remainder of this year.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the centre back has been left off the Owls’ squad list, which indicates that he will be out of action until at least January.

Being left off of the squad list means he is not registered to compete in League One action until the registration window re-opens at the turn of the year.

This decision will only likely have been made due to an understanding that he won’t be fit until then, especially given the status he has in the club following his arrival this summer.

It comes as a big blow for Famewo to miss so much action, especially considering the league is one of the few that intends to carry on playing through the World Cup this winter.

That means he is set to miss almost the entirety of the first half of the season with his new club.

It was initially believed the muscle injury that he sustained would leave him out until November, but it now appears it could be worse than first feared.

If he does make a recovery earlier than January, then he could feature for the club in the EFL Trophy without needing to be registered.