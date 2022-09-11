How is Aiden McGeady getting on since leaving Sunderland?

Sunderland have made an electric start to life back in the Championship following their promotion last season.

It’s been an encouraging start to life back in the second tier after four years away in League One with the Black Cats currently sat in eight with 11 points.

That’s not without disruption either after they lost Alex Neil to Stoke City in late August, meaning they had to move to appoint Tony Mowbray as their new manager quickly to avoid disruption to their start to the season.

The promotion bought a significant transition which ultimately meant several players needing to leave the Stadium of Light to make way for new additions.

One of those players to leave was veteran Aiden McGeady who ended his five year stay in the North East to join Hibs in the Scottish Premiership.

Here, we take a look at how the Irishman is getting on since his Sunderland departure…

Stuttering start

McGeady joined Hibs in the summer on a free transfer, reuniting with his former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

The pair worked together with the Black Cats as recently as 2022 before the from Bristol City boss was sacked by the Black Cats.

It’s not been the best start to life in the Scottish capital for McGeady as his sit currently sit eight with eight points after six games.

It’s been even more frustrating for McGeady who was ruled out for two months with a ligament injury after signing a one-year-deal at Easter Road.

The winger picked up the injury on the eve of the start of the season, meaning he’s so far been unable to contribute anything on the pitch.

There’s no doubt the Republic of Ireland international has quality but his injury is a major set back for the 36-year-old who will be hoping that he get back on the pitch as soon as possible.