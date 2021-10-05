How is Ahmed Hegazi getting on since sealing a permanent exit from West Brom?

After suffering relegation to the Championship earlier this year, West Bromwich Albion opted to launch an overhaul of their squad in the summer transfer window.

One of the players who sealed an exit from The Hawthorns was central-defender Ahmed Hegazi who called time on his fruitful stint with the Baggies.

The Egyptian completed a permanent move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ittihad after featuring for the club on loan during the 2020/21 campaign.

Here, we take a look at how Hegazi is getting on for the Tigers in the Saudi Professional League.

After making 104 appearances for West Brom in all competitions during his time at the club, Hegazi was allowed to leave on a temporary basis last season.

The defender went on to make 28 appearances for Al-Ittihad in all competitions as he helped his side clinch a third-place finish in the Saudi Professional League standings.

Since completing a permanent switch to the club, Hegazi has managed to produce some impressive performances.

As well as playing a key role in a defensive sense for Al-Ittihad, the defender has surprisingly provided an attacking threat in the club’s recent clashes.

During the seven appearances that he has made this season, Hegazi has netted three goals.

The defender’s latest effort came during the club’s clash with Al-Ahli last weekend as his side won 2-0 to extend their current unbeaten run to six games.

Currently top of the standings, Al-Ittihad will be hoping to extend their advantage over the chasing pack when they face Damac FC on October 17th.

Hegazi will link up with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Mohamed Elneny on international duty this week as Egypt are set to face back-to-back clashes with Libya in the World Cup qualifiers.

The Pharaohs will take control of Group F if they beat their rivals in these two fixtures.