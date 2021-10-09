How is Adel Taarabt getting on ever since leaving QPR?

Adel Taarabt’s time in England saw the midfielder develop into something of an enigma.

There could be no doubt that the midfielder possessed a great deal of talent and ability, but on many occasions, he would struggle to show it, or even convince his manager’s to give him the chance to prove what he could do.

Taarabt’s final club in England was QPR, who he joined from Tottenham on loan in March 2009, a move he would finally make permanent in the summer of 2010.

With the exception of loan spells with Fulham and AC Milan during the 2013/14 campaign when QPR were in the Championship, Taarabt would spend the next five years with the club.

He eventually left QPR in the summer of 2015, when his contract was terminated by mutual consent following the club’s relegation back to the Championship. In total, Taarabt made 164 appearances and scored 34 goals for the club, with the majority of those strikes coming as the club won promotion to the Premier League in the 2010/11 season.

Taarabt’s departure saw him make the move to Portuguese giants Benfica in June 2015, but the midfielder would endure a slow start to life in Lisbon.

The midfielder failed to make a single first-team appearance for Benfica during his first season-and-a-half with the club, after which he joined Italian side Genoa on an 18-month loan deal.

That saw Taarabt make 29 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A side, as he slowly started to experience regular top-flight football again.

Having return to Benfica in the summer of 2018, Taarabt finally made his first-team debut for the club in March 2019, and would make six appearances towards the end of that campaign, as his side claimed the Portuguese title.

Since then, Taarabt has become a more regular feature for Benfica over the past two seasons, and he has now made a total of 97 first-team appearances for the club.

He has however, scored just once in that time, something that may be down to the fact that he has found himself playing a deeper holding midfield role at times.

Even so, the Moroccan international will be hoping to play an important role for Benfica again this season, as they look to reclaim the Portuguese title that they last lifted at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.