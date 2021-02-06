How is Adel Taarabt getting on ever since his QPR exit? 

Adel Taarabt will forever be remembered as one of the modern greats at QPR for some of the performances he put in during his time in blue and white hoops.

A footballer that had a natural gift, he did the outrageous on the regular and left his opponents often embarrassed and his team-mates awestruck.

A maverick and a player you would absolutely pay to watch, he’ll always be remembered fondly at W12 and here we’re taking a look at what he’s up to now.

A couple of loan spells for Taarabt were followed in 2015 by a permanent move to Benfica where he remains to this day.

He spent some of 2017/18 on loan at Italian club Genoa but it’s in Portugal where you’ll find him these days, though it’s perhaps fair to say he’s not found that sparkling form he once had in W12.

He’s been in and out of the team this season for the Lisbon giants, sometimes used as a sub, and has yet to score for them in all competitions this season – whilst he’s just got the one assist that came in a Europa League game.

Certainly, he looks to have lost a little bit of the magic that made him almost untouchable in the Championship for a period at QPR but that won’t bother R’s fans as his legacy his well secured.

Time will only tell, then, if he can rekindle that spark at the Estadio da Luz.