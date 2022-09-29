How is Adam Nagy getting on since leaving Bristol City?

Bristol City fans will likely feel a sense of ‘what if’ when they see former Robins midfielder Adam Nagy starring for his country against England, Germany, and Italy in the Nations League.

Hungary came close to pulling off a major upset in Group A3 but their 2-0 defeat to Italy on Monday ensured it was the Azzuri that finished top and qualified for the Nations League semi-finals.

The 2022/23 edition of the UEFA tournament has still brought plenty of high points for Nagy and his compatriots, however, as they beat England (twice) and Germany.

The 27-year-old was ever-present throughout the campaign and produced a level of performance that he never quite managed to reach during his time with the Championship club.

Nagy was a leftfield signing when he was brought in to replace Marlon Pack late in the 2019 summer window but there was always a feeling that if it came off, it could prove to be a masterstroke. The problem was that, as with a few of those sort of gambles during Lee Johnson’s tenure, it never really did.

There were times when it seemed as though the central midfielder was finally starting to find his groove in a City shirt – particularly in his second season at the club – but though there was a sense of disappointment at his departure after a strong showing last summer’s Euros, it was widely accepted as the right move.

Nagy sealed a move back to Italy with Serie B side Pisa, linking up with former Robin Eros Pisano, with Bristol Live revealing he’d been pushing to leave Ashton Gate for some time.

Having got his wish, it should be no surprise then that the midfielder has enjoyed a strong start to life at the Italian club. He featured 38 times as Pisa reached the Serie B play-offs last term – where they would narrowly lose in the final to Monza – while he has been a regular fixture in the starting XI again in 2022/23.

Nagy’s side have endured a tougher start to the new season, however, and are bottom of the table with just two points from six games.

The Black and Blues will be hoping that the 27-year-old can bring some of his international form back to Serie B to help them turn things around but if his time in Bs3 is anything to go by, that cannot be guaranteed.