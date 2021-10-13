How is Adam Hammill getting on ever since leaving Barnsley?

Adam Hammill had two separate stints at Barnsley and although his latter spell was much less productive at Oakwell, he was still a player held in high regard at Oakwell.

With nearly 200 games for the club over a span of six seasons, the player was one of their brightest talents and was a highly influential and creative player during his time there.

In fact, he was wanted by clubs higher up the EFL and eventually did leave for pastures new before finding his way back.

After his latest spell with Barnsley in 2018 though, he has managed to work his way through four more clubs. So who were they and how has he gone on since leaving?

Atter departing Barnsley for a second time, he made the move to St Mirren in Scotland, where he made quite a decent contribution. Despite only being given the chance to play in 13 games, he managed a superb seven goal contributions.

Even though his production was at a good rate, they parted ways with the winger and he moved on to Scunthorpe United next. With the Iron battling in League One, they were no doubt hoping that Hammill’s experience of Championship level could help them do well in the third tier. Instead though, the side were relegated to the fourth tier and the player managed just the one goal.

He stayed on with Scunthorpe but featured just three times before being shipped out on a short-term deal to a team even lower down the football pyramid in Stockport. Even though they were in the National League during his time there, he didn’t manage to get much gametime or break into the team.

It left Hammill in a bit of a place of uncertainty, especially when the Iron decided to let him go. However, Derry City decided to give him a chance to strut his stuff in Ireland and they remain the last team he played for.

The former England Under-21 international is no longer with Derry and is now on the search for yet another new club – and as a free agent, he could join a number of sides and is not restricted by the limitations of the transfer windows as to when he can sign for a new club.

For now though, the former Barnsley man will be hoping to try and impress a new suitor and get back into the game, as he will feel he still has plenty left to give in football.