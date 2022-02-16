How is Aboubakar Kamara getting on since his Fulham departure?

After scoring 11 goals in 29 appearances for Ligue 2 side Amiens in France in the 2016-17 season, Fulham took a punt on Aboubakar Kamara for a fee of £5.4 million when the forward was a 22-year-old.

Kamara was effective in the Championship in his debut season, scoring seven times for the Cottagers, but it was his on-pitch antics the following season that gained the striker notoriety.

He not only argued with team-mate Aleksandar Mitrovic on the pitch against Huddersfield Town over a penalty – which he ended up going on to miss – but he was arrested following a training ground altercation with the Serb in 2019.

Kamara still featured for the London club after a brief loan spell in Turkey, but last season after featuring 11 times in the top flight he returned to his native France with Dijon – again on loan.

Back in August, Kamara finally secured himself a permanent move away from Craven Cottage in a deal worth up to £4 million with Greek side Aris Thessaloniki – but how has he been getting on over there?

The 26-year-old has been a regular starter for Aris, which is no surprise considering the transfer fee that was spent on him, but he has only scored four times in 19 Greek Super League appearances.

In his typical confrontational self though, Kamara has picked up more yellow cards than goals, with six to his name in the league so far.

By far his standout game so far in Greece though came in a 5-1 win over Panetolikos, where he scored and assisted twice in a 5-1 success back in October.

Goal contributions have been sparse since then though and Fulham will perhaps be glad that they chose to cash in when they did.