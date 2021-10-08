How is Aboubakar Kamara getting on ever since leaving Fulham?

Aboubakar Kamara’s summer exit brought to an end an up-and-down four-year spell at Fulham.

The Mauritanian forward spent a fair bit of that time out of favour or away from the club on loan but also played an important role in two promotion-winning seasons.

Kamara was rarely a mainstay in the Fulham starting XI but his contributions in the final third in both the 2017/18 and 2019/20 campaigns helped the Craven Cottage outfit reach the Premier League.

He didn’t last long following the arrival of Marco Silva, however, playing just once under the Portuguese boss before his departure in the final month of the summer window.

The 26-year-old signed for Greek top tier club Aris Saloniki for a fee in the region of £3.15 million – more than two million less than they paid for him from Amiens in 2017 as per Transfermarkt.

If Kamara left Fulham in pursuit of a more central role then that is exactly what he has got.

Since his debut in September, the forward has started all five of Aris’ games in the Greek top flight – helping them take eight points from a possible 15.

He opened his account for his new club by scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory against Panathinaikos, linking up well with a teammate before sweeping a low cross in at the back post, but that remains his only goal for the club so far.

Aris are 11th in Super League 1 as things stand and will likely need their summer arrival to find his form in front of goal if they’re to rise up the table further.