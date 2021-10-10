How is Aaron McClean getting on ever since leaving Peterborough United?

Peterborough United have had some excellent strikers over the years, with the club now known for producing quality number nines in the Football League.

One of the first to thrive in the lower leagues for the Posh was Aaron McLean. He formed a brilliant partnership with Craig Mackail-Smith that saw the side go from League Two to the Championship.

Having brought him from non-league, McLean would star for Peterborough before earning a move to Hull City, who were in the second tier, but he struggled to replicate the excellent form he had shown.

Nevertheless, the striker would fulfil a dream of playing in the Premier League, as he featured once for the Tigers in the top-flight.

After that, McLean would drop down the leagues, which included a loan spell with Peterborough in the 2014/15 season, although he failed to make a positive impact.

The 38-year-old would eventually retire in 2018, when he had been playing in non-league with Ebbsfleet, but he would go on to stay in the game, and he did return to The Posh for a spell as a first-team coach which lasted a year.

22 things all Peterborough United fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 What year were the club founded? 1914 1924 1934 1954

That hasn’t put McLean off though, as he has continued to take his coaching badges, whilst he is also involved in the media, often covering National League games, as tries his hand in that.

Clearly, he still has a real passion for the game and it will be interesting to see if his story with Peterborough United has yet another chapter at some point.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.